UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,455 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.1% of Ethic Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $25,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,079,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,379,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,858,436 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,921,651,000 after buying an additional 247,997 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,289,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,192 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,268,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,499,294 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,566,516,000 after buying an additional 414,032 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Truist Financial dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.53.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $14.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $476.58. 4,920,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,463,703. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $487.48. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

