Truist Financial Trims National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Target Price to $35.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.60.

NYSE:NSA opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average of $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.70. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $53.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 215.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 194.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

