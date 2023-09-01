Truist Financial Lowers Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $142.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $166.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.95% from the stock’s previous close.

DG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. OTR Global upgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.24.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG traded down $4.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,559,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,525. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $128.48 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.05. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. RENASANT Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. RENASANT Bank now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.