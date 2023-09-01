TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Sells $953,185.28 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 8,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $953,185.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,135,486.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
TriNet Group Price Performance
TNET opened at $110.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.74. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.60 and a 1 year high of $112.13.
TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.34 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 6.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TriNet Group
Institutional Trading of TriNet Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 66.3% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,394,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,277,000 after buying an additional 1,752,532 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,181,000 after buying an additional 430,430 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,482,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,718,000 after buying an additional 66,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,651,000 after buying an additional 61,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,130,000 after buying an additional 48,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TriNet Group
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- 3 Takeaways from the August Inflation Report
- How to Invest in Energy
- On Fire: 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Penny Stocks
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 6 Cybersecurity Stocks: Which is the Best to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.