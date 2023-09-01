TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Sells $953,185.28 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 8,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $953,185.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,135,486.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TriNet Group Price Performance

TNET opened at $110.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.74. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.60 and a 1 year high of $112.13.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.34 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 6.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on TriNet Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.17.

Institutional Trading of TriNet Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 66.3% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,394,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,277,000 after buying an additional 1,752,532 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,181,000 after buying an additional 430,430 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,482,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,718,000 after buying an additional 66,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,651,000 after buying an additional 61,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,130,000 after buying an additional 48,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

