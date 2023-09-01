Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells $122,220.00 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 18,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $122,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,032,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,751,326.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 28th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 6,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $42,120.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 56,560 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $379,517.60.

On Monday, August 14th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 13,714 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $89,689.56.

On Thursday, August 10th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,200 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $36,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 42,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $301,750.00.

On Friday, August 4th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 85,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $628,150.00.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $77,800.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 55,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $452,100.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 32,693 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $321,045.26.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 51,114 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $519,829.38.

Travelzoo stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.59. Travelzoo has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $10.86.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.73 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 159.01% and a net margin of 12.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 21.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TZOO shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

