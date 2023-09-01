Tradition Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,850 Shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) by 92.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celcuity were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Celcuity by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Celcuity by 15.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Celcuity Price Performance

Shares of CELC stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 21.58 and a quick ratio of 21.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40. Celcuity Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $210.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.59.

Celcuity Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

