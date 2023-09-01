Tradition Wealth Management LLC Makes New $56,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYD. Cowa LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6,574.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 13,379,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after buying an additional 13,179,463 shares in the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,743,000. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,581,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 150,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 118,614 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SPYD opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average is $37.62. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $43.33. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

