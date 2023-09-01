Tradition Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 87.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LQD. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20,900.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA LQD opened at $106.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.29. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.41 and a 1-year high of $112.51.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

