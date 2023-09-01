Tradition Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $96.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.61 and a 200-day moving average of $92.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.56%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $680,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,923,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $680,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,348 shares of company stock worth $24,793,650. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CHD. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

