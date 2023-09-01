Tradition Wealth Management LLC Buys 620 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 149.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 19.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,837,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679,366 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in H&R Block by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after acquiring an additional 961,159 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,807,000 after acquiring an additional 40,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in H&R Block by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,912,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,829,000 after acquiring an additional 302,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at about $122,918,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB stock opened at $39.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.09. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $46.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.17. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 263.99% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 35.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on H&R Block from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,465,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,861,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

