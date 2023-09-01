Tradition Wealth Management LLC Buys 132 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $129.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.22 and its 200 day moving average is $123.32. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.73 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

