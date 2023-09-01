Tradition Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 166.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

NYSE AEM opened at $48.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 40.06%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 31.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. CSFB raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AEM

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.