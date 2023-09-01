Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Director Sells $52,235.28 in Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) Director David Lebow sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $52,235.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Lebow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 30th, David Lebow sold 5,457 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $51,404.94.

On Friday, August 25th, David Lebow sold 4,024 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $39,032.80.

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

NYSE TSQ opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.38. The firm has a market cap of $160.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.66.

Townsquare Media Dividend Announcement

Townsquare Media ( NYSE:TSQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $121.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.08 million. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 0.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSQ shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Townsquare Media in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 3,269.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 343,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 70,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 331.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 110,399 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

Featured Articles

