Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Trimmed by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.50.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $558.89. 374,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,951. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $537.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $543.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $609.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.57%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

