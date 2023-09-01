The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $130.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $129.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.25.

SJM stock opened at $144.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.61 and its 200-day moving average is $150.61. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $135.44 and a 1-year high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -455.91%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,557 shares of company stock worth $6,444,151. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

