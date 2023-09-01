Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Insider Timothy Hoey Sells 7,243 Shares

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Hoey sold 7,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $30,855.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,906.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Timothy Hoey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 16th, Timothy Hoey sold 4,007 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $15,266.67.

NASDAQ TNYA opened at $3.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.77. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.05.

Tenaya Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNYA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TNYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 14th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNYA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $29,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 22.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

