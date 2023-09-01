TD Cowen Cuts Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $65.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ASO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $54.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.14 and its 200-day moving average is $67.15. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $69.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,864,054.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $3,312,069.96. Following the sale, the president now owns 109,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,054.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,859 shares of company stock worth $6,410,100. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

