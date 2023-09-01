Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “C$7.50” Price Target for Orla Mining (TSE:OLA)

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$7.50 price target on Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OLA. CIBC increased their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, July 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of TSE:OLA opened at C$6.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.82. The stock has a market cap of C$2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.44. Orla Mining has a 52-week low of C$3.87 and a 52-week high of C$6.90.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$79.62 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 24.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Orla Mining will post 0.2121212 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean Robitaille sold 151,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.48, for a total transaction of C$982,303.01. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

