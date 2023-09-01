Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $65.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on APLS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ APLS opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.17. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.11.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.38 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 212.82% and a negative net margin of 356.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 482.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $283,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,053,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,921,385.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $283,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,053,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,921,385.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $6,196,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,900,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,568 shares of company stock worth $10,158,232 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

