South32 (LON:S32) Sets New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

South32 Limited (LON:S32 – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as GBX 172.40 ($2.17) and last traded at GBX 174.60 ($2.20), with a volume of 595143 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 175.20 ($2.21).

Specifically, insider Graham Kerr sold 56,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.34), for a total value of £195,763.52 ($246,771.11). Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Get South32 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

South32 Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 443.08 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 195.11.

South32 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. South32’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,102.56%.

About South32

(Get Free Report)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.