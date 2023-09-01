Short Interest in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Drops By 6.1%

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the July 31st total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.47, for a total transaction of $1,232,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,572,985.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of CME Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 7,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 62,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 30.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 27,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 4,257.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 39,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 38,444 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CME. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.70.

CME Group Trading Down 0.2 %

CME Group stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.21. The stock had a trading volume of 174,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,005. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.42 and a 200 day moving average of $188.31. CME Group has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $209.31. The firm has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

