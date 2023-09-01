Sei Investments Co. Purchases 164,193 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 91.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,453 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164,193 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.12% of The Cigna Group worth $87,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 280.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 109.2% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 159 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,903.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,767 shares of company stock worth $11,498,468. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.79.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE CI traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $277.09. 312,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,145. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $82.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.72.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.40%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

