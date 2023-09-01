Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 405,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,822 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Zoetis worth $67,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Zoetis by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 21.2% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 3.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ZTS traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.79. The company had a trading volume of 245,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,581. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $194.99.

Insider Activity

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ZTS. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZTS

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.