Sei Investments Co. Buys 284,411 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 969,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,411 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $99,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Stolper Co increased its position in Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 16,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on BABA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. DZ Bank upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.64.

Shares of BABA traded up $2.91 on Friday, hitting $95.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,722,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,323,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.11. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

