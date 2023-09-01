Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,158,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,873,604,000 after buying an additional 1,147,896 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,728,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,503 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 28,317,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,390,390,000 after purchasing an additional 925,143 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,506,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,470,473,000 after purchasing an additional 456,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,647,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,424,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,106 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.60.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE SLB traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $59.52. 2,725,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,571,621. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average of $51.30. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,381,370.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,356.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,805 shares of company stock worth $7,413,473 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

