Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) is AXS Investments LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

AXS Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,627 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 2.0% of AXS Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.43.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total value of $3,205,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,951,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,242,709.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total value of $3,205,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,951,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,242,709.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total value of $258,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at $21,045,082.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,247,764 shares of company stock valued at $265,660,783. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $221.87. 2,658,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,119,513. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $216.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 582.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.91.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

