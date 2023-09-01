Ryan Damon Sells 1,668 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Damon sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $47,538.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ryan Damon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 31st, Ryan Damon sold 3,500 shares of Criteo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $102,550.00.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Ryan Damon sold 7,000 shares of Criteo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $203,070.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $29.50 on Friday. Criteo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.01.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $240.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.98 million. Criteo had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 5.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRTO. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Criteo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Criteo during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Criteo by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 126,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

