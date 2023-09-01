Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Insider Sells $98,125.00 in Stock

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) insider Ashley Hall sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $98,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69. The stock has a market cap of $203.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.07.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
RPHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on RPHM
Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Reneo Pharmaceuticals
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- 3 Takeaways from the August Inflation Report
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- On Fire: 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Penny Stocks
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 6 Cybersecurity Stocks: Which is the Best to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.