Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Insider Sells $98,125.00 in Stock

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) insider Ashley Hall sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $98,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69. The stock has a market cap of $203.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPHM. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $12,236,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $11,480,000. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 796.3% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,083,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after buying an additional 962,453 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 230.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,345,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after buying an additional 937,540 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 1,833.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 433,288 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

