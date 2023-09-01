Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Downgraded by UBS Group

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RNLSY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Renault from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renault has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Get Renault alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RNLSY

Renault Stock Performance

Renault Company Profile

Shares of RNLSY opened at $8.06 on Friday. Renault has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $9.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97.

(Get Free Report)

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operating vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.