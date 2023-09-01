Questor Technology (CVE:QST) PT Lowered to C$1.10 at ATB Capital

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by ATB Capital from C$1.15 to C$1.10 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Questor Technology Stock Down 3.2 %

CVE QST opened at C$0.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.14 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.78. Questor Technology has a fifty-two week low of C$0.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$2.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.00 million. Questor Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. Equities analysts expect that Questor Technology will post 0.0208733 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

