Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 119,000 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 119,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $15,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $213.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.70.

In related news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 34,867 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,701,132.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,331 shares in the company, valued at $22,645,085.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 34,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.15 per share, with a total value of $3,701,132.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 213,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,645,085.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,479.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.07. 208,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,796. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.15 and a 52 week high of $159.89. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.99 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.46% and a negative return on equity of 91.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.65) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.21 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

