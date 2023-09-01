Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 72.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 621,239 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $16,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 674,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,762,000 after purchasing an additional 101,913 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 157,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 643,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,469,000 after acquiring an additional 37,045 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 121,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 25,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,222,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,654,560. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $59.71 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BMY. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

