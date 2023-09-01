Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $22.53 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,582 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 10,636 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $22,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.55.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $279.49. 676,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,283. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The company has a market cap of $203.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $290.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,461 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,814. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

