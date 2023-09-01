Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $12.52 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $12,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $534,892,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 457.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,667,000 after buying an additional 1,115,640 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,586,000 after buying an additional 545,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Valero Energy by 1,820.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 477,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,708,000 after buying an additional 452,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.12. 1,147,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,100,466. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $97.73 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

