Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,173 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Netflix were worth $26,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $5.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $439.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,515,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,063,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $431.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $211.73 and a one year high of $485.00.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Netflix from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.91.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,811 shares of company stock worth $46,792,773 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

