Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 132.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.35% of Tempur Sealy International worth $23,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Browning West LP lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Browning West LP now owns 10,906,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,430,000 after purchasing an additional 476,500 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,639,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,923,000 after buying an additional 4,177,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,859,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,669,000 after buying an additional 42,598 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,491,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,400,000 after acquiring an additional 501,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 4,372,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,113,000 after acquiring an additional 57,176 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 5,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 143,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,297,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Hansbart Wijnand sold 28,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $1,225,733.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,002.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 5,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,938 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,138 shares of company stock valued at $6,018,783 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

NYSE:TPX traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,069. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average is $40.27.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 90,462.73%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TPX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Further Reading

