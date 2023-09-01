Prudential PLC Sells 790 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,390,000. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 33,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVY stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.63. The company had a trading volume of 191,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,654. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.42 and a 200 day moving average of $114.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

