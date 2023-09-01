Prudential PLC Reduces Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,153,830,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.18.

WM stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.96. 441,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $174.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

