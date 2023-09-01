Prudential PLC Raises Stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.47% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,569,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,345.0% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 46,996 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ARKW stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,653. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.40.

About ARK Next Generation Internation ETF

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

