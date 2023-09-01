Prudential PLC Purchases 8,316 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $8,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $106,784.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,226.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $106,784.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,226.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $1,826,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,125 shares in the company, valued at $58,513,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,158 shares of company stock valued at $7,044,475. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,792,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,903,219. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.07. The company has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of -131.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -54.55%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

