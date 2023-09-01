Prudential PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,470 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Netflix by 7.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 113,184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 376.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 467.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,079 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,627,000 after buying an additional 18,186 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Netflix by 3.4% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,039 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in Netflix by 170.7% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Netflix from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.91.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,811 shares of company stock worth $46,792,773 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $5.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $439.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,515,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,063,371. The firm has a market cap of $194.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.73 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

