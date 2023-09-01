Prudential PLC Increases Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 111.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,822 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 32,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,877,000 after buying an additional 30,058 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 273.5% in the 1st quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 14,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 10,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.71. The company had a trading volume of 449,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,922. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.73. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

