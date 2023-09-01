Prudential PLC Has $9.72 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $13,525,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 25.1% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,729,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 32.6% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,122,000 after buying an additional 8,403 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total value of $2,187,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,531,632.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,639,019 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,100.91. 63,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,279. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,941.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2,712.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $110.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $19.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKNG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Melius began coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,111.80.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

