Prudential PLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 849.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,150 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $6,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000.

SMH traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.32. 2,621,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,474,324. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $83.49 and a 52-week high of $161.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.72.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

