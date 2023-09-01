Prudential PLC Decreases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 247,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,099,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $36,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 8,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 34.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $254.18. The stock had a trading volume of 857,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,854. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.88.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADP

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.