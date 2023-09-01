Prudential PLC Buys 10,262 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,262 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $6,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 319,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,314,000 after purchasing an additional 128,002 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,039,000 after buying an additional 29,876 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 89,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,465,000 after buying an additional 15,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SBAC traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.70. 107,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,766. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.81. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $214.51 and a 52 week high of $334.52. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $85,070.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on SBA Communications from $306.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on SBA Communications from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

