Prudential PLC Boosts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Prudential PLC raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,053 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,053,332. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,416,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,875,835. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.16 and a 200 day moving average of $114.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

