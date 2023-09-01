Prudential PLC Acquires 2,552 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,239 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $8,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 159 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at $609,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,767 shares of company stock worth $11,498,468. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.79.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $276.69. 391,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,566. The firm has a market cap of $81.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.72. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

