Prudential PLC Acquires 1,071,449 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 1,495.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,143,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071,449 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $9,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 48,039.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,062,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,720,000 after acquiring an additional 15,031,561 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 63,925,369.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,310,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310,298 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 436.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,735,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480,718 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,056,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,245,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TME shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Macquarie raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.10 to $7.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. China Renaissance raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.40 to $7.40 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.72.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,487,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,871,304. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.40. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.