Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 214,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Prologis were worth $26,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.99. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $136.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

